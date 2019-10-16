A local woman was arrested and is now facing multiple charges after police responded to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman inside a red Corvette, on the city’s east side.
Elizabeth Garcia Martinez, 38, whose place of residence is listed at the 300 block of East Gutierrez Street, was arrested on Oct. 5, at 11 p.m., at the 300 block of East Rodriguez Street, police records show.
According to an arrest report, Del Rio Police Department Officer Jason Valdez responded to the area of East Cortinas Street, in reference to a disturbance involving a man and a woman inside the car.
Garcia Martinez was charged with resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; duty on striking a fixture, a Class B misdemeanor, and fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information, a Class A misdemeanor, police records show.
