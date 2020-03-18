March 18, 2020 Jail Log
March 12
Felix Cardona
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram in a drug free zone
Val Verde Sheriff's Office
Aaron Adam Cox
Assault of a family member with previous conviction
Val Verde Sheriff's Office
Ryan Ponce Martinez
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Val Verde Sheriff's Office
Conrado Oviedo
Burglary of habitation with other felony intended
Val Verde Sheriff's Office
Calistro Rodriguez
Burglary of habitation
Val Verde Sheriff's Office
March 13
Rudy Rios
Evading arrest or detention
Val Verde Sheriff's Office
March 15
Christopher R. MacEwen
Motion to revoke probation - Attempted fraud use or possession of ID info
Val Verde Sheriff's Office
March 16
Claudia Garza
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Val Verde Sheriff's Office
Ruby Medrano
Robbery
Val Verde Sheriff's Office
March 17
David Lionel Aguirre
Theft more or equal to $100 less than $750
Del Rio Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.