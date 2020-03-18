March 18, 2020 Jail Log

March 12

Felix Cardona

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram in a drug free zone

Val Verde Sheriff's Office

Aaron Adam Cox

Assault of a family member with previous conviction

Val Verde Sheriff's Office

Ryan Ponce Martinez

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Val Verde Sheriff's Office

Conrado Oviedo

Burglary of habitation with other felony intended

Val Verde Sheriff's Office

Calistro Rodriguez

Burglary of habitation

Val Verde Sheriff's Office

March 13

Rudy Rios

Evading arrest or detention

Val Verde Sheriff's Office

March 15

Christopher R. MacEwen

Motion to revoke probation - Attempted fraud use or possession of ID info

Val Verde Sheriff's Office

March 16

Claudia Garza

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Val Verde Sheriff's Office

Ruby Medrano

Robbery

Val Verde Sheriff's Office

March 17

David Lionel Aguirre

Theft more or equal to $100 less than $750

Del Rio Police Department

