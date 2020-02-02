THE TEAM WEARING white jerseys have won 13 of the last 14 Super Bowls. This year, the San Francisco ‘49ers will be wearing white. My heart is with Mahomes and the Chiefs, but my head is with the Niners in white.
FOR ALL ITS SPECTACLE AND DRAMA, today’s Super Bowl can’t put a patch on the blood sport played throughout Central America 1,500 years ago. The Olmecs invented it, the ancient Mayans tweaked it and Mexico’s Aztecs perfected it, the game whose name remains unknown was used to decide battles, to determine dynastic succession and even to foretell the future. It was played by teams of two to four men wearing thick leather pads on their waists, knees and arms vying for possession of a 10-pound solid rubber ball which could only be moved by striking with the hip, elbow or knee, and never touched with the hand or allowed to hit the ground. Goals were scored by forcing the ball though vertical stone hoops at either end of a 60-yard-long court. Think soccer overlaid with basketball. Matches, which could last as long as two weeks, were a loser-loses-all proposition. Players of the losing team, and sometimes their patrons, were immediately beheaded. That throws a little shade on the Vince Lombardi Trophy, doesn’t it?
THE FIRST SUPER BOWL halftime show featured the Three Stooges, New Orleans jazz trumpeter Al Hirt, two college marching bands, two men in jetpacks and the release of 300 pigeons. The most expensive ticket cost $12 and Bart Starr was awarded MVP.
THOSE MAGNIFICENT CLYDESDALES of the Budweiser TV ads have become a small industry unto themselves.
Three eight-horse teams are selected each season from the 70-odd stallions, mares and foals at the Anheuser-Busch headquarters complex in St. Louis. Each horse must stand at least 18 hands (six feet) at the shoulder, weigh between 1,800 and 2,400 pounds and have the distinctive bay coat, four white stockings, black mane and tail and white face blaze.
On an average day, each horse will eat 12 pounds of whole grains, 60 pounds of hay and drink 30 gallons of water. Harnesses and collars are individually fitted, and the reins held by the hitch driver weigh more than 40 pounds. The three hitches and all their accoutrement and attendants are staged out of St. Louis, Fort Collins, Colorado and Merrimack, New Hampshire. Budweiser beer can be had pretty much anywhere.
IN A TYPICAL YEAR, the NFL buys 700,000 footballs, 72 of which are set aside for use in the annual Super Bowl.
THE QUARTERBACK with the most career fumbles in a Super Bowl is Roger Staubach of the Dallas Cowboys with five in four appearances.
EIGHT MILLION POUNDS of guacamole will be prepared for today’s game. How much will be left to turn brown in the bowl overnight. I’m guessing four million pounds, if my home is any measure.
IN SUPER BOWL XLVIII, the Seattle Seahawks scored a safety against the Denver Broncos with just seven seconds gone in the first half. Seven seconds!
THIS IS GONNA HURT - The Super Bowl is the second most watched spectacle in sports. The first is the Champions League finals in soccer.
MOST AMERICAN CITIES see peak water usage at the start of Super Bowl halftime – when everyone hits the restroom
THINK IT’S COLD TODAY in Miami? - The coldest open-air Super Bowl ever was 39 degrees in Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, 1972.
THE FIRST TWO SUPER BOWLS were not called Super Bowls. They were called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.
THE MINNESOTA VIKINGS have played in four Super Bowls, but have never led a Super Bowl for even a single second.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Feb. 3 - the Day the Music Died; 4th - Create a Vacuum Day; 7th - Wave All Your Fingers at Your Neighbor Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.