Del Rioans will find shopping at Walmart even faster and more convenient with the store’s free new grocery pickup service, which debuted Tuesday.
Walmart managers and associates joined the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Ambassadors and the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the newly-unveiled pickup service at the Walmart Supercenter, 2410 Dodson Ave., Tuesday.
“This is a free curb service,” Elizabeth Barton, Walmart department manager for grocery pickup and online shopping, said after the ceremony.
Barton explained the service is easy to sign up for and easy to use.
Customers who want to use the service must first download the Walmart Grocery app to their smart phones.
“It’s a little orange icon, and that’s where you’ll start,” Barton said.
When you need to make a “shopping trip,” you click on the icon and first select the time frame during which you want to pick up your groceries.
Pickup time slots begin at 7 a.m. and go through 8 p.m.
Once a customer reserves his or her time slot, the shopping can begin.
Everything in the store can be ordered through the app, including fresh produce.
“Everything we pick out for you is fresh. Fruits, vegetables, everything,” she said.
Customers can treat the app just like an online shopping experience, selecting their regular brands of groceries and home goods. There are no markups on the items ordered online, and customers will get the same prices found in stores.
Payment, too, is made through the app and is done via credit card, Barton said.
“It is very, very convenient. Anybody can do this. It’s for everybody,” Barton said.
The new shopping experience can be a lifesaver for busy moms and dads with a calendar full of activities for their children who just don’t have an hour or two to visit the physical location of the store, she said.
Customers who have placed their orders and paid can pick them up in an area set aside for that purpose on the north side of the store.
“We have some little signs there. There’s a phone number, but you can also check in on the app and let us know you’re here, and we’ll be waiting for you,” Barton said.
Currently, if you use the service and refer a friend, both you and the friend get $10 off on your first order, she added.
