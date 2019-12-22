The Winter Solstice occurred at exactly 10:19 p.m. CST last night. Today, the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. Poised to begin its northward trek across the sky, we will have earlier sunrises and later sunsets for the next six months until June. Oh, but then we still have to consider how Daylight Saving Time will make the whole thing jump forward in March.
Oh well, I love this time of year. I love the days and nights from the beginning of November through the middle of March. I love Standard Time when the chronological clock is in tune with my circadian rhythm. I love the darkness of early morning that allows me to sleep. I love the earlier twilight that says my work day is over and allows me to relax.
Here in the northern hemisphere, the winter means cooler temperatures as the earth turns on its axis. At this time the sun’s warming rays are focused more directly on the southern hemisphere. This makes the southern hemisphere warmer. Therefore, they are experiencing their summer solstice. This is also the phenomenon that makes Del Rio warmer than my hometown farther north in Iowa.
Perhaps it is because I grew up in the snowy, colder winters of Iowa that I appreciate and relish the colder days in Del Rio today. My body begins to crave a glowing fire, a bowl of soup, a cup of hot chocolate. I enjoy sitting in my rocker and crocheting a huge afghan while binge-watching Dr. Who. Finally, snuggling into my comforter and allowing my body to wake when it is fully rested is pure joy.
I find it interesting that the festive holiday season is centered deep within this dark time. The Winter Solstice has traditionally been a time of celebration, a time of feasting, of communal warmth in hopes that the sun would return. The early Christians also chose this time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. After all, it is a time when everyone needs a bit of cheering up as well as hope for a bright future.
So, slow down. Relax and rest. Relish the cool darkness. The hot Del Rio sun will return soon enough – along with that maddening jerk into Daylight Saving Time in March.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all – and to all, a good long winter’s night.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
