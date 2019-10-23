I didn’t have much time to get out to the creek over the weekend, as I helped a friend work one of the vendor booths at the annual Fiesta de la Amistad arts and crafts fair in Greenwood Park.
I did stop by the Tardy Dam on my way to the park on Sunday morning and found a majestic Great Blue Heron hunting along the edges of the pool created by the water falling over the dam.
Great Blue Herons are the largest birds you’ll find along our San Felipe Creek, some of the largest birds you’ll find in North America.
As big as they are, it’s sometimes easy to overlook them because they tend to stand as still as statues in or near the water as they hunt for small fish, amphibians and reptiles.
The Great Blue Herons of the San Felipe Creek are one of the only bird species I’ve regularly seen catching and eating the invasive armored catfish in the creek, which they swallow whole and head-first.
Across the country, Great Blue Herons are fairly common birds and can be found near almost any type of water, including ponds, creeks, rivers, lakes and bays.
As large as they are, they can surprise you with their lighting-fast stabs at prey.
On Sunday morning, I also found a Green Kingfisher hunting along the edge of the irrigation canal on the north side of the dam.
Green Kingfishers are a south Texas specialty, as south Texas is the one of the only regions in the United States where this diminutive bird can be seen reliably. It is not common, even along the San Felipe Creek, but it can be found here in all seasons.
The Green Kingfisher’s range, while extremely limited in the U.S., is actually quite extensive. It can be found year-round along shallow streams from southern Argentina, north through the Amazon into Central America and Mexico and into Texas.
Green Kingfishers are so small that it is easy to overlook them. They are also dark, so they can be missed as they fly up and down the creek from perch to perch. These birds fly very close to the water’s surface and the dark green, almost black, plumage on their backs perfectly mimics the color of a pool of water in the deep shadow of overhanging vegetation.
Even though I didn’t have a lot of time, it was great to see these two denizens of the creek before having to head out to my other duties.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
