San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District held a commencement ceremony for the summer graduates at the Student Performance Center Friday morning. Family and friends of the graduates attended and celebrated the occasion.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios congratulated the students on their achievement and reminded them to continue pushing forward and not focus on past issues.
“Let me just say, job well done … emotions are beautiful, but they are very limiting, they set a ceiling on what you are able to accomplish. Your job is to be able to balance your emotions with passion and conviction,” Rios said.
Lizeth Rodriguez addressed the audience with the invocation speech and thanked the adults that helped her and her fellow graduates along their journey.
“We thank you all, who have given their energy and skills, so that we can graduate today. Our teachers and mentors, our family and loved ones; we thank you for them,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez added her fellow graduates will begin a new chapter in their lives.
Del Rio High School Principal Dr. Jose F. Perez was the guest speaker for the ceremony and was introduced by Jessenia Diamante Moreno.
Perez addressed the graduates with light humor and reminded them of the changes they faced throughout their high school career. He added the graduates will face new changes in this chapter of their lives.
“Ernesto Sabato said, ‘Nothing is what it used to be and things and men and children are not what they were one day.’ As you stand on the brink of moving into life beyond high school, change is inevitable,” Perez said.
Thirty-eight students graduated this summer. Students were congratulated by the audience and celebrated with each other after the ceremony.
Class of 2019 summer graduates are: Aron Daniel Aguero-Briones, Gael Barrera, Alejandro Campos Jr., Ashely Nicole Castañeda, Marco Antonio Castro, Alejandro Luis Coronado, Denisse Cortez, Jacob Alexander De La Mota, Eduardo Lazaro Del Bosque ll, William Dominguez, Edgar Ariel Esquivel, Emily Marie Faz, Amanda Jocylyn Fernandez, Vrshan Fernandez, Natalia Itzel Flores, Osvaldo Garcia, Candelario Arnoldo Gonzalez, Juan Axel Gutierrez, Abigael Isela Iracheta, Juan Antonio Maldonado ll, Elizabeth Loraine Mendez , Gerardo Mendoza, Marcos Manuel Meza, Jessenia Diamante Moreno, Sammy Joseph Nevarez, Jose Francisco Perez Rodriguez, Fernando Quiroz, Joe Angel Gabriell Ramirez, Nicholas Andrew Ramirez, Natalie Amanda Renteria, Juan Esteban Reyna Jr., Victoriano Reynosa, Leslie Marie Rios, Magda Isabel Rios, Karla Cecilia Robles, Lizeth Rodriguez, America Monserrat Vielma-Jaramillo, Shayann Michelle Westbrook.
