Rosemary Gutierrez, mother of the late Amanda Rosa Riojas, shared her perspective on the importance of preventing domestic violence during the BCFS Health and Human Services Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday at the Plaza del Sol Mall.
As keynote speaker, Gutierrez addressed the impact the loss of her daughter has had on the family and how the community needs to come together.
“We can all come together as a community … let’s speak up, let’s stop the violence. I know we can do it, if we all come together as one,” Gutierrez said. Riojas, 27, lost her life on April 29 from a gunshot wound to the face.
BCFS Health and Human Services Family Support Specialist Tracy Richardson thanked the crowd for showing their support. Richardson said domestic violence is not only apparent in urban cities such as San Antonio, but also in the city of Del Rio.
Richardson said signs of domestic violence include exercising power and control, constant jealousy, isolation from friends and family, physical, emotional and verbal intimidation, control of finances and embarrassing or shaming the person.
“If these signs are evident, then please do not ignore it,” Richardson said. As the guest speaker, Del Rio Police Department Capt. Bill Rattay, addressed the importance of the public taking action. Rattay said the community needs to take care of each other, to speak out and do something about domestic violence.
“Please, take the time to do the right thing … Speak out,” Rattay said.
Citizens of all ages honored lives lost to domestic violence during a vigil. Speakers read the names of 212 victims of domestic violence, from the state of Texas, as part of the lighting of the candles ceremony.
Students from the Elementary District Choir performed two songs for the audience. Both songs related messages of peace and love, according to Richardson.
Del Rio High School Dance Company performed a dance routine to the song “Your Guardian Angel” by Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. Val Verde County 4-H members presented coats for family members of domestic violence as part of the Warm Coats from Warm Hearts program.
Before the vigil ended, speaker Delia Ramon said the city of Del Rio has a supportive community and by bringing awareness, less people would be afflicted from domestic violence.
