Officials who attended a Ports-to-Plains public meeting here earlier this month said the corridor will bring direct benefit to the city and the county.
“I am here representing the city of Del Rio, in my capacity as mayor, to really showcase how important a corridor like this would be to enhance all of the communities along its length, not just Del Rio, but the entire region. We’re one piece of the bigger picture which not just runs from Laredo through our community north to north Texas, but which continues to the Canadian border, to Williston, N.D., and beyond, to Saskatchewan and Alberta, and this corridor represents the future of North America,” said Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano.
“We have trade and goods coming in from Mazatlán and moving north through the U.S. ports of entry and continuing though our communities, and then in reverse, we have energy that emanates from our area, west Texas, and we’re all connected. This is really a project about connectivity, and it’s a project about the big picture, and it’s something that will really enhance the quality of life in our communities,” Lozano said.
Lozano, who was also elected chair of Ports-to-Plains Segment #3, the portion that includes Del Rio, gave opening remarks at the public meeting.
“I’m here because I think this is probably one of the most important endeavors that we’ve ever attempted, from a multi-national standpoint, Canada, down through the United States, to Mexico, and it’s the new pipeline of commerce and prosperity for all three of our countries,” said Frank Larson, president of the Del Rio Area Development Foundation and economic development director for Middle Rio Grande Development Corporation.
“No matter what they say about NAFTA (the North American Free Trade Agreement), it’s still alive and well in one form or fashion, and there’s no question that there is a true need for this corridor. The prosperity that Laredo enjoys, and the congestion on I-35, is all good for them, but it’s restraining in the sense that so many things can’t pass that really need to, in a timely fashion.
“I think that this is an excellent alternative to make that happen,” Larson added.
Like others in Del Rio, Larson has been involved in efforts to establish the Ports-to-Plains corridor nearly from its beginnings 20 to 25 years ago.
“This was a good concept even before it was joined by the idea of tying into the Mexican ports down south and bringing that portion into it. The need has been there for Del Rio and for Ciudad Acuña, and what I see is that we may finally become a ‘real’ port of entry, from the standpoint of traffic of some volume to speak of. No matter what they say, even though our crossing times are slower now, they’re still better than many other places,” he said.
With an improvement to the U.S. side of the bridge initiated by Del Rio Port of Entry Director Liliana Flores with an eye on expediting crossing times even further, Del Rio may once again be able to point to some of the lowest crossing times on the border, Larson said.
Larson said hopes one of the things the public hearing will accomplish “is getting the message to the politicians.”
“Sometimes that’s an onerous task, but that’s important: Getting them to create the funding and let people have a continued opportunity for prosperity and growth,” he said.
Val Verde County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton said Ports-to-Plains is a project the state “needs to get moving.”
“I think one of issues that keep truckers from really using this route is the piece between Del Rio and Sonora. If we can get that section upgraded, it would would change the dynamic of traffic that moves through Del Rio,” Nettleton said after the meeting.
Nettleton said he believes the existing vehicle congestion on I-35 is such that if the section of roadway between Del Rio and Sonora were upgraded, “you’d see a lot of that truck traffic go through here and on to Abilene and Dallas.”
“Ports-to-Plains is an important project that needs to get funded, and I’m happy to see that the state seems to be getting more serious about getting this moving. I think there’s some good opportunity here for us and for this entire border region,” the commissioner added.
