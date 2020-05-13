Two Del Rio men were arrested and are facing drug charges after police responded to a report for the theft of garden tools in the city’s south side.
Ruben de Jesus Reyna, 41, whose place of residence is listed at the 1500 block of Avenue C, and Jaime Torres, 28, a resident of the 200 block of Lomita Street, were arrested on May 6, at the 200 block of West Chapoy Street, and charged with possession of a controlled substance and with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, police records show.
According to police records, Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to a location near the intersection of Figueroa and Martin, for the theft of a Weed Eater.
Witnesses provided a description of a suspicious vehicle stating it was a gray Grand Marquis, and provided a partial license plate of the vehicle, according to the arrest report.
A few blocks south and east from the site, the officers located a vehicle matching the description given by the witnesses, near the intersection of West Chapoy and Cantu, the report states.
Upon making contact with the suspects, they attempted to hide tin foil with a black tar-like substance under the car, police records state.
Reyna and Torres were taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony punishable with up to two years in jail and fine not to exceed $10,000, and with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, a third degree felony punishable with 2-10 years in prison and fine up to $10,000.
They were transported to the police station for booking and processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.