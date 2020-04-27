An executive order will be reopening the Texas economy starting on Friday, with the first phase of a plan focusing on some businesses and on individuals 65 years of age or older, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday afternoon, during a press conference held in Austin.
Abbott said the decline in cases, where the number of recovered patients is rapidly growing, is driving the decision to let the current executive order – slated to expire on April 30 – to effectively run out.
“The number of cases of COVID-19 has been on the decline over the past 17 days, our hospitalization rate has held steady at the same time, but we must not forget those who have lost their life to COVID-19,” Abbott said.
Abbott said the Phase 1 of the plan to reopen Texas’ economy will be focusing on protecting the most vulnerable Texans, those 65 years of age and over, due to the fact they represent nearly 20 percent of those infected with COVID-19, but they account for 75 percent of the deaths due to the respiratory illness.
Starting on May 1, businesses such as all retail stores, movie theaters, malls and restaurants will be able to reopen with occupancy no more than 25 percent of their rated capacity. The state mandate will be superseding all local orders, Abbott said.
Although these businesses can reopen, food-court dining areas, play areas, and interactive displays and settings must remain closed.
All museums and libraries may open under the same 25 percent occupancy limitation, and without interactive areas. State libraries and museums will open by May 1, and local public museums and libraries may reopen only if permitted by the local government.
On churches and places of worship, Abbott said they can reopen, but recommended to observe social distancing guidelines.
Outdoor sports will be also allowed to resume, as long as no more than four participants are playing together at one time. Social distancing practices must also be followed.
On Phase 2 of the reopening plan, slated to begin on May 18, the occupancy will be expanding to 50 percent, Abbott said.
Some of the businesses currently not deemed essential will not be included in the phase one of the reopening plan. Abbott said businesses such as nail salons, hair salons, gyms, barber shops, and bars are to remain closed.
Abbott outlined special guidance for Texans over 65 and detailed a plan for nursing homes and senior care facilities, where they must remain closed to visitors, and he also announced a statewide testing and tracing program developed by Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Texans Helping Texans: The Governor's Report to Open Texas,” a guide outlining the new protocols, guidance, and recommendations, which also includes a series of Open Texas Checklists with minimum standard health protocols for all Texans was announced during the press conference.
“This strategic approach to opening the state of Texas prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and follows the guidelines laid out by our team of medical experts,” Abbott said
The governor also established increased occupancy protocols for certain counties with five or fewer laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those counties may, on an individualized basis, increase occupancy limits to up to 50 percent for restaurants, retail, shopping malls, museums and libraries, and movie theaters if they meet certain criteria.
Phase 1 will begin Friday and continue until at least May 18.
Abbott also relaxed certain restrictions related to health care professionals and issued amended requirements related to hospital capacity. Under an Executive Order (GA-19), all licensed health care professionals shall be limited in their practice by, and must comply with, any emergency rules promulgated by their respective licensing agencies dictating minimum standards for safe practice during the COVID-19 disaster.
Every hospital licensed under Chapter 241 of the Texas Health and Safety Code shall reserve at least 15 percent of its hospital capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients, accounting for the range of clinical severity of COVID-19 patients, as determined by HHSC.
Additionally, Abbott issued an Executive Order (GA-20) to eliminate the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for individuals traveling from Louisiana, but the restriction still applies to travelers arriving from: California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan, and Miami, Florida.
This story has been updated throughout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.