Nov. 27, 2019 Blotter
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Gilbert Capetillo, 54, a resident of the 200 block of Gregory Drive, was arrested on Nov. 10, at 9:50 a.m. at the 1000 block of Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard, and charged with criminal trespass, according to police records.
That morning Del Rio Police Department Officer Jorge Aguirre was dispatched to the address in reference to a disturbance in progress; the dispatcher advised him Capetillo was attempting to enter her residence, the arrest report states.
When Aguirre arrived on scene he saw Capetillo inside the fenced yard, and the woman stated she wished to pursue charges, he was charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, the report states.
Castulo Morin, 40, a resident of the 400 block of East Virginia Street, was arrested on Nov. 11, at 11:04 a.m. and charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, and with criminal trespass of a habitation, a Class A misdemeanor, police records show.
That morning Del Rio Police Department Officer Joseph Toro was dispatched to a residence located in the 600 block of East Seventh Street, in reference to a criminal trespass report, according to the police report.
The complainant identified Morin as the suspect, he was arrested after Officer Toro learned Morin had a criminal trespass warning against him for that address.
ASSAULT
Jaime Alejandro Castelar, 59, a resident of the 100 block of Burwood, was arrested on Nov. 8 at 5:05 p.m. and charged with assault causes bodily injury, police records show.
That evening Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the address in reference for a physical disturbance, a woman stated she had been assaulted, police records state.
When officers made contact with a witnesses they said Castelar had grabbed the woman and had thrown her on the floor, Castelar was arrested and transported to the police station where he was charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, records state.
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD
Albino Cedillo, 28, a resident of the 100 block of Texas Drive, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony, police records show.
Cedillo was arrested at the 200 block of FM 2523, records show.
According to the incident report Cedillo was arrested after a female made an outcry about an incident that happened about six years ago.
SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER
Domingo Manuel Rodriguez, 44, a resident of the 300 block of Cano Street, was arrested on Nov. 12 at 3:55 p.m. at his own residence, and charged with sex offender’s failure to register, a third degree felony, police records show.
A law enforcement officer conducting a sex offender verification on Rodriguez learned he had failed to comply with his registration duties. The officer obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Rodriguez on the charges, police records show.
