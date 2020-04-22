An executive order issued last week by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott updates guidelines urging churches to conduct services remotely to slow the spread of COVID-19, but prohibits local officials from ordering the closure of houses of worship.
Executive Order GA-16 issues recommendations to prevent people from potential exposure to COVID-19, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement clarifying the mandate.
Paxton issued Tuesday an update on joint guidance regarding the effect of Executive Order GA-16 on religious services conducted by congregations and houses of worship.
The executive order recommends strategies for houses of worship to effectively slow the spread of COVID-19 while serving their respective communities of faith, Paxton said in the statement.
“Government and faith communities throughout Texas must work together to care for our neighbors and slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “This updated guidance provides clear direction for houses of worship to protect the health and safety of their congregations as they continue to hold religious services, exercise religious liberty and serve their faith communities.”
Paxton said all emergency orders must comply with the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, Article I of the Texas Constitution, and the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which protect the rights of Texans to freely exercise their religion.
“Consistent with those protections, Executive Order GA-16 defines essential services to include ‘religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship,’” he said.
Orders given by state or local governments, therefore, may not prohibit people from providing or obtaining those religious services. And importantly, under GA-16, local government may not close houses of worship.
You can read the memo by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on churches and houses of worship by clicking here:
http://delrionewsherald.com/pdf_5ce88f2e-84b4-11ea-b20e-2f3157dd2de8.html
You can read the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Guidance on Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce here:
http://delrionewsherald.com/pdf_541c0ca0-84b3-11ea-8cca-e71326364fbb.html
