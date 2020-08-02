ACUÑA, México – Funcionarios municipales y estatales participaron este miércoles en la entrega de cubrebocas entre transeúntes y automovilistas, para reforzar su uso como medida preventiva para evitar contagios por COVID-19.
El programa arrancó en el cruce de los libramientos José de Las Fuentes Rodríguez y Emilio Mendoza Cisneros.
A partir de las 7 p.m., sobre este crucero, personal encabezado por el director de Desarrollo Social, Víctor Joel González Huerta y por el coordinador regional de la Secretaría de Inclusión y Desarrollo Social, Marcos Villarreal Suday, desarrollaron esta labor en beneficio de la salud de la comunidad.
Estos cubrebocas fueron recibidos el pasado 23 de julio, en una cantidad de 20 mil unidades, mismos que serían distribuidos entre los cuerpos de seguridad, los comercios que acaten protocolos de seguridad sanitaria y entre la población en general.
Su distribución seguirá realizándose a través de operativos coordinados, como el realizado, en el que seguirán participando los dos niveles de gobierno en plena coordinación pues lo importante es la salud de los acuñenses.
La distribución la seguirán realizando en la Administración Municipal a través de la Dirección de Desarrollo Social del municipio; y la representación de la Secretaría de Inclusión y Desarrollo Social en este municipio, con la Unión de Organismos Empresariales, que apoyarán este propósito.
City, state officials distributing free face masks
ACUÑA, Mexico – City and state officials started distributing free face masks among pedestrians and motorists, to reinforce its use as a preventive measure to reduce chances of spreading COVID-19 further more.
The program started Wednesday at the intersection of José de Las Fuentes Rodríguez and Emilio Mendoza Cisneros loops.
Beginning at 7 p.m., personnel led by Director of Social Development Víctor Joel González Huerta, and by the Secretariat for Inclusion and Social Development Regional Coordinator Marcos Villarreal Suday, kicked off this program benefiting the community of Acuña.
City and state officials received 20,000 face masks on July 23, to be distributed among the law enforcement officers, businesses abiding health safety protocols and among the general population.
The distribution of face mask will continue through joint drives, such as the one carried out Wednesday, in which city and state officials will continue to participate in full coordination with the public health of the people in Ciudad Acuña as their goal.
The municipal Directorate of Social Development, the local office of the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Development, in conjunction with the Union of Business Organizations, will continue the distribution of this personal protection equipment.
