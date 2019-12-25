Dec. 25, 2019 Jail log

Dec. 12

Randy Lee Bryan

Possession of marijuana less than 2oz

Texas Department of Public Safety

Joanne Marie Reyes

Theft greater than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000

Del Rio Police Department

Everardo Padilla Rivera

Theft of services over $100

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jorge Alberto Salinas

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office/Texas Department of Public Safety

Dec. 13

Sergio Cadiel Martinez

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams

Roberto Fuentes Rodriguez

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams

Texas Department of Public Safety

Dec. 15

Javier Olivas

Criminal trespass

Del Rio Police Department

Dec. 16

Jose Ricardo Burgi

Burglary of a building

SFDRCISD

Billy Joe Veliz

Driving while intoxicated first offense open container

Resisting arrest, search or transportation

Texas Department of Public Safety

Dec. 17

Laurie Marie Fernandez

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Del Rio Police Department

Crystal Marie Martinez

Driving while intoxicated

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 18

Edgar Herrera

Accident involving damages

Del Rio Police Department

Abraham Daniel Santillan

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

