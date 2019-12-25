Dec. 25, 2019 Jail log
Dec. 12
Randy Lee Bryan
Possession of marijuana less than 2oz
Texas Department of Public Safety
Joanne Marie Reyes
Theft greater than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000
Del Rio Police Department
Everardo Padilla Rivera
Theft of services over $100
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jorge Alberto Salinas
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office/Texas Department of Public Safety
Dec. 13
Sergio Cadiel Martinez
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams
Roberto Fuentes Rodriguez
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams
Texas Department of Public Safety
Dec. 15
Javier Olivas
Criminal trespass
Del Rio Police Department
Dec. 16
Jose Ricardo Burgi
Burglary of a building
SFDRCISD
Billy Joe Veliz
Driving while intoxicated first offense open container
Resisting arrest, search or transportation
Texas Department of Public Safety
Dec. 17
Laurie Marie Fernandez
Engaging in organized criminal activity
Del Rio Police Department
Crystal Marie Martinez
Driving while intoxicated
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 18
Edgar Herrera
Accident involving damages
Del Rio Police Department
Abraham Daniel Santillan
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
