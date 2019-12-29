Del Rioans continue the tradition of honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a march on Jan. 20.
The march will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, also known as Star Park. Participants will march down South Main Street towards the Val Verde County Courthouse.
Members of local and civic organizations and groups are invited to participate by the march’s committee members.
San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is observing the federal holiday, thus student organizations such as student council, athletes, cheer, dance and spirit, girls and boys scouts, pee wee cheer and football are invited to participate by the committee.
The school district’s elementary all-district choir will perform during the event and a video of King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech will be presented to participants.
Del Rioans interested in participating will need to contact Claudia Lopez at 830 488 5886 or by e-mail at claudia.lopez304@gmail.com for more information.
Two years ago, 150 Del Rioans from various groups and organizations, both local and civic, participated in the march. At the time, State Representative Poncho Nevarez (D-Eagle Pass) addressed the crowd and congratulated the participants for being the only city in House District 74 to hold a march in King’s honor.
King’s efforts combated racial inequality through nonviolent efforts. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Oct. 14, 1964, and posthumously the Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal.
