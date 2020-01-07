Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. says he believes Texas is finally ready to get serious about the long-discussed Ports-to-Plains trade corridor.
During its last meeting of 2019 on Dec. 26, Val Verde County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the county’s continued membership in the Ports-to-Plains Alliance, at a cost of $4,800 a year.
According to its web site, the Ports-to-Plains Alliance “is a grassroots alliance of communities and businesses whose mission is to advocate for a robust international transportation infrastructure to promote economic security and prosperity throughout North America’s energy and agricultural heartland including Mexico to Canada.”
After the meeting, Owens spoke about why he believes it is important for the county to stay involved in the Ports-to-Plains discussion.
“Ports-to-Plains is something that has been going on – it sometimes seems like – forever. It seems to move a little, and then it dies back and then it gets picked up again, but I think the push now is to get it done,” Owens said.
Part of that “push” came during the last session of the Texas Legislature, with the passage of House Bill 1079, which included “an evaluation of the feasibility of certain improvements to Interstate Highway 27 by the Texas Department of Transportation.”
The Ports-to-Plains Corridor Feasibility Study mandated by House Bill 1079 will also include other proposed Ports-to-Plains segments.One of those segments, designated as Segment 3 includes U.S. 277 in Val Verde County and Highway 83 and Interstate 35 south to Laredo.
Owens said commercial truck traffic continues to increase throughout the region and shows no sign of slowing down.
“We need a defined area where these (commercial) trucks are going to go. What is going to be the route to get from point A to point C? We’re pretty much point B. We’re in the middle.
“Why is it important for the county and county commissioners court to be involved? At the end of the day, we rely on trade. We all rely on trade. You look at the bridges to Mexico, what that has brought into their economy and look at the bridges in Laredo and see what that’s brought into their economy, it’s really unbelievable,” Owens said.
The county judge pointed out that even a small percentage of Laredo’s truck traffic would prove a huge economic benefit for Del Rio, Val Verde County and the region.
Owens said there is now money available for the state to begin more serious planning for Ports-to-Plains.
“It’s all about the dollars. I think the state, two (legislative) sessions ago, when they started moving some of the money out of the rainy-day fund to put into transportation, that helps. . . Before it was just good ideas, and we didn’t have the money. Now we have the money and the state of Texas is one of the fastest-growing states and we have towns and cities that are growing really fast,” Owens said.
“When you look at the amount of trade that comes through our southern border, the Texas-Mexico border, we’re it. You look at the trade that comes through Houston. Now there are funds available, so is it important to us, yes, absolutely. It’s one of those things that we’ve kept talking about and we haven’t done anything. I think the push now is that it’s time for action. Let’s jump out there and see what we can get done,” Owens said.
