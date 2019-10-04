A Del Rio animal rescue group is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the weekend torture killing of a dog.
Jess Carpenter, chair of the Animal Advocacy and Rescue Coalition (AARC) of Del Rio, said Wednesday an AARC member was one of the first individuals to arrive at the crime scene.
“We were having an event Saturday at Pet Sense, and Katelyn Hurta, she and her mom were driving through the area, and she came to the stop sign and saw it,” Carpenter said.
Hurta immediately called the police department, but officers had already been notified and arrived at about the same time she was calling police.
Carpenter said she learned about the incident a few minutes after it was called in to police.
She said she was horrified when she saw a photo of the scene posted by Hurta’s mother.
Carpenter said she contacted other AARC members and eventually decided to repost the photo.
“We feel like we’re an avenue where people would feel comfortable bringing leads in, with the ability to remain anonymous, so we wanted to put that out there,” she said.
The photo was posted on AARC’s Facebook page later Saturday and comes with a warning about its disturbing content.
An anonymous member of the public immediately put up reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators, Carpenter said.
“Somebody knows something, and we really wanted to boost that effort,” she said.
“Our main goal in posting (the photo) was that we believe this is not an isolated incident, so we really want to get across to people that there have been other incidents like this in Del Rio in the recent past. . . This is in the community: cruelty, torture, abuse. This (most recent) incident is just one where it was very public, and everybody saw it,” she said.
Carpenter said prospective leads have come into AARC’s Facebook page, and she has in turn given those over to the police department, which is investigating the case.
AARC’s main concern is “that there is someone out there in our community capable of doing something like this,” Carpenter said.
“Where does it go from there? It starts with an animal, but what is this person or these people capable of? They are okay with hanging this dog up, very close to a school, torturing it first and doing this without any regard whatsoever, fully knowing that somebody was going to see it,” she said.
Carpenter said the incident also calls into focus the greater issue of pet owners’ responsibility.
“When there aren’t eyes on the issue, as strongly as there should be, I feel like more instances like this can occur, because there isn’t an expectation of ‘you have a pet and it belongs to you and you are responsible for it,’ versus, ‘yeah, I have a pet, but I let it do what it wants.’ That me, personally, my main concern is that there needs to be more structure as to the enforcement, because if someone is capable of doing this, what else are they capable of? It’s terrifying,” Carpenter said.
