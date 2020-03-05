City Attorney Suzanne West decisively won the Republican Party nomination for the office of 63rd Judicial District Attorney.
Roland Andrade won his bid for the Republican Party nomination for 63rd Judicial District Judge, Robert “Beau” Nettleton kept his Precinct 3 seat on Val Verde County Commissioners Court, and Steve Berg eked out a victory in the race for Precinct 3 Constable.
“I applaud the candidates in all primary races for their campaigns, and I especially thank Michael Bagley for his service as district attorney. I am looking forward to the November election and will be excited to see great voter turnout, even though I will not have an opponent for district attorney on that ballot,” West said Wednesday.
“Thank you to all in Val Verde, Kinney and Terrell counties who participated in the Republican Primary Election. I am honored and thrilled and wish to sincerely convey my gratitude for the opportunity to serve with integrity and a commitment to justice as district attorney in 2021,” she added.
West bested the incumbent District Attorney Michael “Mike” Bagley in all three of the counties in the 63rd Judicial District. In total, West earned 2,261 votes, while Bagley earned a total of 1,380 votes across Val Verde, Kinney and Terrell counties.
Unofficial election results show West garnered a total of 66 votes in Terrell County, while Bagley had a total of 16 votes.
In Kinney County, 521 Republican Party voters cast their ballots for West, while 331 voted for Bagley.
West had a total of 1,674 votes in Val Verde County, and Bagley posted a total of 1,033 votes here.
There is no Democratic Party nominee for the district attorney position, so West will have no opponent in the November General Election.
In the race for the nomination for 63rd Judicial District Judge, Roland Andrade had a total of 2,161 votes from the three counties in the judicial district, while Todd A. “Tadeo” Durden had a total of 1,224 votes. Andrade currently serves as the first assistant district attorney for the judicial district, and Durden is the county attorney for Kinney County.
Andrade had a total of 37 votes in Terrell County, to Durden’s total of 33.
Andrade also won in Durden’s home county, Kinney, with a total of 444 votes to Durden’s total of 380 votes.
In Val Verde County, Andrade had a total of 1,630 votes, and Durden earned a total of 841 votes.
Andrade will face a Democratic Party opponent, Del Rio attorney F. David Ortiz, in the November General Election.
Nettleton said he was at home Wednesday when he heard the results of the election.
“I was actually at the house, watching it rain, so it all worked out: I won the election, and it rained,” Nettleton said Wednesday.
“I’m very happy I won, and I’m looking forward to four more years. It’ll be an exciting time,” he added.
Nettleton won the Republican Party nomination for another term as Precinct 3 County Commissioner with a total of 797 votes. His opponent for the nomination, right-of-way agent Reagan Fagan, earned a total of 705 votes.
Nettleton has no Democratic Party opponent in the November General Election.
Nettleton said one of the priorities he has for is next term is staying in closer touch with the Precinct 3 constituents.
“We had started a Precinct 3 Facebook page, and I want to reach out to the constituents and find out what they want, parks or jogging trails or improved roads, and get a better idea of what they want to have happen in the precinct, and then we’ll start setting those priorities,” he said.
Berg waited for the election results outside the county courthouse Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with his friend and reserve constable, Matt Wingo.
Unofficial election results show Berg narrowly won another term as Precinct 3 Constable, over challenger Michael Wancho, a Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office deputy, posting a total of 768 votes to Wancho’s total of 750 votes.
Berg has no Democratic Party opponent in the November General Election.
