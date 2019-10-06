A threat was reported to Lamar Elementary School Principal Maryvel Flores on Thursday, Oct. 3, in the afternoon. The threat was investigated and appropriate administrative action is in progress, according to a San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District.
The school district said in a press release a threat was reported around dismissal time at the Lamar campus to Flores, the threat was made by a student attending the campus.
When Flores received the report, she immediately set into motion district and campus protocols to ensure the school was secure, according to the release.
School district police assessed the campus and confirmed there was no imminent threat, according the release said.
The investigation continued Friday morning, and Flores confirmed the threat was made by a student. According to the school district, there is evidence to believe that the threat was idle, and that there is no immediate or future threats to the students’ safety at Lamar.
Appropriate administrative action is in progress.
The school district reiterated the safety of students remains a number one priority. The district continues to encourage parents and students to report inappropriate behavior and bullying to school personnel.
