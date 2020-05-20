The city’s core services have continued without interruption throughout the COVID-19 crisis, City Manager Matt Wojnowski told city council members Monday.
Wojnowski made his remarks during a special meeting of the Del Rio City Council. The city manager has been giving regular updates to council members on city services during council meeting held during the ongoing health crisis.
“Our water treatment and distribution services have continued without interruption. Our wastewater treatment continues without interruption. Natural gas service continues to our customers without interruption, and our trash and recycling services continue through our Red River contract.
“City crews are responsible for the brush cleanup, and we actually have several dump trucks from various departments assisting on that as well. Our police, fire and 9-1-1 services continue 24/7 without interruption. We do have a bike patrol patrolling along the San Felipe Creek, as we have had for the past few weeks,” Wojnowski said.
The city’s transportation department is still offering rides on its fixed routes around Del Rio as well as providing services to those who need a ride to their medical appointments.
The city’s Nutrition and Social Services for Seniors Program is still going strong as well, the city manager informed the council.
“We do the home-delivered lunches on weekdays, and we have expanded that program for residents ages 55 to 59. We have an additional 18 clients this week, making a total of 582 persons receiving a home-delivered lunch during the week,” Wojnowski said.
“Also, our state-funded Women’s, Infants and Children (WIC) Program continues. We added 61 individuals receiving benefits through the program, for a new total of 1,744 persons for the month of May. In addition, our WIC employees have sewn approximately 232 cloth masks for city employees,” the city manager said.
He pointed out the city’s public information office continues to share informative posts on the city’s web site and on its social media platforms. The city manager said the public information department has shared about 20 videos about changes in city services and posts a daily graphic with information about COVID-19 in the community.
“Also as a reminder: There is currently no online convenience fee for customers to make utility or property tax payments,” the city manager said.
He noted since Monday, all of the city’s department heads have been working from their offices.
Wojnowski said on Monday, city offices were opened with limited public access.
“We’re requiring everyone to wear a mask and only one person is attended at a time, and we’re observing six-foot spacing,” Wojnowski said.
