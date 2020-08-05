The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is resorting to online resources to introduce new procedures to the community, which will be taking place during the school year for young students.
This week, the school district featured a video in social media, in which the school district is walking parents, teachers and students step-by-step through the process for a student’s daily routine at Irene C. Cardwell Elementary.
The video follows students as they and their parents or guardians enter the campus, have their temperatures checked, choose an alternative greeting, and maintain social distance within the classroom.
The procedures are specific to Cardwell and each campus will have its own set of procedures in place for parents, students and staff.
Classes will begin online-only for all students within the school district beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 26, with the week of Sept. 14 as a phase-in week for students in the traditional and hybrid education models.
All protocols implemented by the school district follow state guidelines, according to a previous statement by Superintendent of Schools Carlos Rios.
The school district is also implementing protocols to ensure any positive COVID-19 cases are controlled within a campus.
According to Rios, approximately 900 students will need bus services and similar protocols will be in place for the buses.
Currently, the school district is preparing to ensure everyone’s needs are met as the upcoming school year approaches.
From drop off to pick up
A typical day of school at Irene C. Cardwell will include:
• Wellness, temperature check.
• Use of a face mask.
• Teachers and staff encouraging students to practice self-hugs, use of sign language for things such as “I love you,” military-style salutes, and elbow bumps.
• Zoom interactions
• Space between students marked on desks and floors.
• Hand washing, social distancing in the classroom and school yards.
• One-way designated entry and exit ways.
