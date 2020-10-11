Early voting for the upcoming elections begins this week, with Val Verde County Clerk Generosa “Janie” Gracia-Ramon and her staff preparing the venue for voters to cast their ballot.
Del Rioans and residents of Val Verde County will be able to cast their votes during early voting at the Del Rio Civic Center beginning on Oct. 13.
During this election, citizens will cast their vote for the general election, City of Del Rio general election, Val Verde County Hospital District election, San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees election and Comstock Independent School District Board of Trustees election.
Ramon explained voters will cast their ballots at the Red Oak Ballroom for the next three weeks.
The entrance to the ballroom will be split; citizens casting their votes in person will enter through the left doorways and citizens dropping off mail in ballots will enter through the right doorways. Curbside voting will also be handled through the right doorways.
Identification will be needed in order to be allowed to vote and drop off a ballot, Ramon said.
Upon entering the ballroom, there will be nine stations set up for people to check in followed by two stations where they will receive their ballot.
The main area of the ballroom is divided in the center into two voting booth sections. Both sections consist of two voting booth lanes, an area for handicap voters and ballot machines.
All voting booths will be sanitized, Ramon said, and explained they will be sanitized while one section is not in use by the public and toward the end of each night.
Once a voter has submitted their ballot into the machine they will exit the building through the marked passage, Ramon said.
There is a 100-feet mark outside of the civic center that is marked as the “no election” zone. Citizens and candidates cannot wear or carry any political items on them into the building.
Some items that will deny a person entrance to the voting booths include hats and shirts with political slogans, Ramon explained.
Ramon explained that as long as a voter notifies her or her staff of their disability, the voter will be given access to necessary help.
Citizens with disability are allowed to bring someone for assistance, as long as the person they bring is not their employer, an agent of their employer or an officer or agent of their union.
Due to the number of elections that will be presented on the ballot, Ramon explained there will be three people on hand in case any of the ballot machines breaks down.
While Ramon is aware of demonstrations taking place outside of voting locations in other areas, she expects the elections will be calm in Val Verde County.
Officers from the Del Rio Police Department will be on hand in case a voter gets rowdy. According to Ramon, two officers will only be standing guard as voters cast their ballots in order to not cause voter intimidation.
Ramon said she and her staff have prepared for many possible scenarios that could take place, such as the power going out. Yet, Ramon explained the voting area will be adjusted as they see what works and what doesn’t work.
Early voting will take place until Oct. 30, the civic center opens to the public for voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 13-28; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29-30; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24; and 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25.
