It was a hard fought battle right to the end. It looked like the San Francisco 49ers, who led most of the game might win, but in the very end the Kansas Chiefs defeated them.
The winning team was given the Super Bowl victory trophy that only a few have held. Each player will also receive a beautiful Championship Super Bowl ring.
Oh yes, there will be parades, victory parties, giant banners honoring them, press interviews, press conferences, and their names will be written into history forever. Yes, there is a most valuable player and he receives special rewards.
This celebration reminds me of some things that are happening now and some special events that are going to take place in the future. Jesus Christ will once again return to the earth, (Revelation 1:7). He will defeat all the evil forces or the enemies of God. He, (The Lamb) will sit on a great white throne and He is going to judge the wicked and reward the righteous, (Matthew 25:31-34, Revelation 20:11-15 & 22:12).
Just as in football there is a MVP there will also be one in Heaven and His name is Jesus. A new heaven and earth will be made for the winners, (righteous, Romans 3:21-27) to dwell in forever, (Revelation 21:1). Are we on the right team and will we have a part in the victory celebration?
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.