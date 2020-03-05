Officials in Kerr, Real and Uvalde counties reported the arrest of Dustin Ray Whitlock, who is accused of shooting at a Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Feb. 22 after a traffic stop and chase starting in Uvalde County and ending in Real County.
Whitlock, according to the information released, was hiding in a shed on the outskirts of Ingram in a more sparsely occupied area of the community.
Officers from the Ingram Police Department, in conjunction with other agencies, made contact with Whitlock Sunday at around 5:15 p.m. and after a brief standoff he surrounded to authorities at around 6:20 p.m. officials said.
“Although the subject was armed, the relatively short standoff ended without incident or violence. After being taken into custody the subject was transferred to the Kerr County Jail where he is held on multiple felony charges,” Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson said.
Ingram Police Department, Kerr County Sheriff Office, Kerrville Police Department, and Texas Parks and Wildlife helped bring this manhunt to a safe and lawful end.
