A federal judge in San Antonio sentenced Wednesday 54-year-old Raul Ramos (aka “Alto,” “Naranjo,” “GQ”) to life in federal prison for his leadership role in a conspiracy to extort money from drug traffickers operating in their territory without permission, announced U.S. Attorney John Bash, FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division.
In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ordered that Ramos pay a monetary judgement in the amount of $275,500 representing a portion of the profits derived from the criminal scheme, prosecutors say.
On May 2, 2018, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm, a release by the U.S. Attorney’s office says.
Ramos assumed the rank of Texas Mexican Mafia Free World General based in San Antonio on or before January 1, 2015, according to court records. The TMM leadership controls and directs collection of the drug tax.
All members who participate in the collection of the tax, and the leaders who direct them, understand and agree that drug dealers are not permitted to sell drugs without paying the tax. Dealers have no choice; payment of the tax is mandatory and this rule is enforced through violence, prosecutors say.
Once a drug dealer is identified, this information is passed up to the leadership. The leadership will make an effort to confirm this information, usually through a purchase from the drug dealer, according to the release.
If the information is confirmed, TMM soldiers are instructed to visit the drug dealer. If the dealer denies dealing in TMM territory without permission he is ordered to pay more. If the dealer refuses, he usually is robbed and beaten immediately, the release states.
If the first visit does not convince the dealer to comply, the second visit will be a “door kick.” The front door is kicked in, armed gang members storm the home, all occupants are beaten and sometimes tied up, and anything of value is taken such as narcotics, jewelry, electronics, guns, and automobiles. After a “door kick,” all dealers begin paying the tax, prosecutors say.
This prosecution has resulted in 37 convictions of members and associates of the Texas Mexican Mafia; 21 of which have resulted in sentences ranging from 63 months to life in federal prison. Sixteen defendants are awaiting sentencing.
