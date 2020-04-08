I’m always happy to see rain like we got this past weekend, though the wet conditions make going out into the field a little more uncomfortable.
I set out on Saturday morning with the intent of walking around in the Rincon for awhile, but as soon as I got there, the gentle drizzle became a fierce downpour, so I stayed in the car and closed my eyes and listened to the raindrops drumming onto the car’s roof and hood.
The weather was only slightly more promising on Sunday morning, so I elected to stay closer to home in case it started raining again.
On Saturday afternoon, I had stopped at the Murphy USA gas station near Walmart, and I’d noticed that the rains and runoff had begun filling the ephemeral stream that runs through the big field just to the north. I also noticed there were a number of seagulls and ducks enjoying the sudden appearance of this small body of water on previously dry land.
I resolved to come back on Sunday and see if I could get close to the water and maybe identify and photograph some of the birds.
I returned on Sunday and parked off the road along the north end of the big field and slowly began making my way toward the stream and the shallow ponds it had created, staying close to the fence line to avoid detection.
I saw a number of gulls and ducks at the water’s edge, foraging in the soaked grass.
I couldn’t immediately identify either the gulls or the ducks, so I took photos and retreated to the car.
Later, in my apartment, using the internet and my reference library of bird books, I learned the gulls were first winter Ring-billed Gulls, a fairly common species in our area.
Identifying the ducks has proved a little more difficult, though.
Mallards are a common duck species throughout the U.S., but their identification is complicated here in Texas by the fact that we also have a Mallard subspecies called the Mexican Duck. In this subspecies, the males lack the bright, metallic green head that characterizes Mallard drakes elsewhere in the country.
The ducks’ identification was further complicated by the fact that one of them looked very much like a Mottled Duck, a species that occurs in Texas mostly along the Gulf Coast, but which would not be out of the question here.
I haven’t been able to resolve my duck ID mystery. I’ll probably send the photos off and see what the birding big guns have to say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.