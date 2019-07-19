You may not know a whole bunch about me, but rest assured of this one thing – no matter how much I disagree with you, I’ll never tell you to go back where you came from.
If that’s your answer to someone you don’t see eye to eye with you, then you might want to reflect just what your true intentions are because I can guarantee you that they are not in any way pure or right.
The phrase, recently uttered by President Donald Trump towards four sitting U.S. congresswomen of color, is now being co-opted by folks as a sort of hate-filled rallying cry by the folks who support Trump and his ideas. Notice I did not say Republicans or conservatives or other labels like that because I believe you can be a Republican or a conservative, or both, and not be a hate-filled sack of flesh.
Politics in our beloved country used to be about picking the right people for the job. If that meant crossing party lines, then so be it. As elected representatives, politicians should remember that the represent all of the people in their respective areas. The policies they enact will affect everyone, good or bad, and not just the people who darkened in the oval next to their name. Often times, those elected officials, and their constituents, forget that and that’s where a lot of the problems begin.
Now, unfortunately, folks believe that if you belong to one party or the other then you must possess certain qualities that make you some kind of detestable person. News flash! You can be a citizen of these United States, Republican or Democrat, and still disagree with how things are and want things to improve. You can live in Texas and complain. You can live in Del Rio and complain. None of those make you a bad person much less a socialist, communist, traitor or whatever title we’re throwing around nowadays to insult and belittle each other’s comments and ideas.
I find it fascinating that in a community like ours, which is home to so many unique people from wonderful backgrounds, that there are still people filled with hate and truly terrible views of other people. You may think that the phrase, “Send her back!” is innocent, but I can recall a good friend of mine, a fellow former employee here at the News-Herald, a person born in these actual United States and who once served his nation proudly as an office in the United States Army, who told me that as he was walking down Las Vacas that someone drove past and yelled “Go back to Mexico!” at him. It was unprovoked hate fueled by ignorance, and that’s what we’re facing as a nation today.
If you hear that kind of hate, if you see that kind of hate, and you don’t speak up, then that’s as equally bad as being the person regurgitating that hate. You had a chance to say something and you ignored it because you didn’t want to get involved. That’s unacceptable. It means the words of former statesman Edmund Burke ring as loud now as they did 200 years ago, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
