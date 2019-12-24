It’s Christmas Eve and the neighborhood is aglow with strings of ice-colored lights meticulously wrapped around the tree trunks. It is a shimmering illumination giving the landscape the feel of a wintery-wonderland.
Outside my home is the Christmas Nativity Scene; Baby Jesus in a manger and Mary and Joseph standing statuesquely, on each side of Him.
As the church bells chime in unison at the stroke of midnight, the holiday decorations all around the neighborhood miraculously come to life.
The Three Magi, come before The Newborn King, offering their finest gifts from the Orient, of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
The shepherds, along with the sheep they herd day-and-night, softly and silently approach, being curious to take a peek and see the Newborn Baby.
An angelic vision told them to come and see the most wonderful and miraculous event that would forever change the world and bring happiness and hope to all humanity, and they obediently came to partake in this most glorious of sights.
The animals gathered around the manger, sense that this is truly something special, and they are witnesses to a spectacular event so they remain gentle and calm.
There is a penetrating peace that encircles around the Nativity scene and an overwhelming joy that radiates as bright as the luminous bulbs engulfing the night-time scene.
Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus both come before the Newborn King and kneel in humble adoration.
They are followed by the elves that likewise come to pay homage to Baby Jesus.
Next, Mr. and Mrs. Snowman and their Little Snowflake, each one removing their warm winter cap and bowing as they pass by the manger.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their best and brightest Christmas attire come to worship Baby Jesus.
Then Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang all decked out in their funny Christmas sweater outfits kiss the forehead of Baby Jesus.
And bringing up the rear is The Grinch, now with a heart-warming smile instead of a sneer, and a tear rolling down his face.
