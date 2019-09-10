Toyota of Del Rio and Ram Country Chrysler Jeep Dodge will host a free 9/11 commemorative ceremony for the community on Wednesday.
The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. and will take place between the two dealerships in the 3600 block of Veterans Boulevard.
“We are hosting this ceremony to honor all of the first responders and the people that lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of 9/11,” said a spokesman for The Khoury Group, which owns the dealerships.
The ceremony will begin with an invocation from Pastor Terry Maris of Del Rio’s Grace Community Church. The invocation will be followed by the pledge of allegiance.
Emergency sirens will go off at 8:46 a.m., when Flight 11 slammed into the north tower of the World Trade Center. After the sirens, those attending the ceremony will observe a moment of silence.
Derome West, a law enforcement officer, will speak, and sirens will sound again at 9:03 a.m., when Flight 175 was flown into the south tower of the World Trade Center.
A moment of silence will be observed following the sirens.
