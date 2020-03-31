The ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis has affected the lives of many across the world in different ways, and in Del Rio an Easter fun event was put on hold until further notice.
The George Oliva Eggstravaganza has been put on hold until further notice, George Oliva, creator of the event, announced via online outlets on Saturday.
Previously, the event was scheduled to take place on April 11 at Buena Vista Park, after being rescheduled from the original date, April 4.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has not spared our community. Del Rio will survive,” Oliva stated along with the postponement of the event.
Oliva added the community will be able to enjoy events like the egg hunt and many others in the future. “The health and well-being of our community is in my best interest and I pray for our community,” Oliva said in the announcement.
The egg hunt consists of approximately 10,000 eggs, with the eggs equally divided by age groups. Last year, there were enough people to make each separate egg hunt last a little over two minutes.
The ongoing crisis has led to other public events such as the 2020 Miss Val Verde pageant and George Paul Memorial Bullriding to either cancel or postpone.
