Last week, I had the privilege of moderating a forum for the five candidates running to represent our region in the Texas House of Representatives. The five candidates running for the seat all came to Del Rio to participate in a forum hosted by the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber, Raise Your Hand Texas, Ramada Inn and the paper.
For two hours, the five men answered all the questions we threw at them, providing insight into their thoughts and likely the kind of legislator they will be.
Now that it’s over, I have a few thoughts.
1 – The voters in Del Rio appear to take their job seriously. More than 125 people came to the Ramada to listen in and ask questions. That may not seem like a lot, but in the 20-plus years I have covered elections, it is one of the best I have seen.
During this election cycle, it would be easy for voters to overlook the race for state House. In Del Rio, we will be choosing candidates for Congress, which has been a big issue for months. We will also be choosing candidates for several county races, often choosing between people we know. Oh, and of course, there’s a race to choose a Democrat running for president.
So, it would be understandable if voters were to let the importance of the House race slip a little. But the turnout was strong, and I watched the audience as the candidate’s spoke and it was obvious they were listening.
2 – No matter who wins the race, Del Rio will be well represented. Of the five candidates running for office, two are from Del Rio, two from Eagle Pass and one from Fort Stockton. Three of the five have been mayors in their cities and another one is currently a city councilman. They all have business experience, real-life experience and seem to have a good grasp on the issues.
While they do have political differences — with three Democrats and two Republicans running — all the candidates are educated, intelligent and cordial. At no time during the forum, did they attack their opponents, which will help as a freshman in the Legislature.
Whoever the voters choose will take office with experience — not all political, but real life — and should be able to quickly have an impact on issues important to Del Rio and the entire border region.
After hearing from all the candidates, I feel comfortable that we will be represented very well.
3 – It is going to be tough to predict a winner. The two candidates from Del Rio — current Councilman Rowland Garza and Robert Garza, a former councilman and mayor — and the two from Eagle Pass — current Mayor Ramsey English Cantu and businessman Eddie Morales Jr. — all seemed like very strong candidates. The fifth candidate is former Fort Stockton Mayor Ruben Falcon.
All will have strong support in their home communities, so the key will be how well the candidates can do in other areas away from home.
With just two Republicans — Robert Garza and Falcon — we will know which candidate will represent the party on election day next month. But with three Democrats, there’s a pretty good chance we will get a runoff election.
If I were a betting man, I would guess Robert Garza has an advantage in the Republican primary. His past victories in Del Rio and close proximity to Eagle Pass seemingly would give him an edge in two of the biggest cities in the district.
The Democrat race is wide open, and I have no clue how to predict a winner.
I would assume Rowland Garza will have strong support in Del Rio and Cantu should have strong support in Eagle Pass.
But Morales is also from Eagle Pass, which could muddy that picture.
I will be very interested to see the results come in next month.
Regardless, I feel the 74th House District will be in good hands when the Legislature convenes next year. If that’s the case, we will all be winners in the long run.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.