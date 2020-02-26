A Del Rio man who had an active arrest warrant was recently found by Del Rio Police Department officers. Upon arresting the man, the officers found him to be in possession of a controlled substance.
Josue Bernal, 40 years of age and whose place of residence is listed both at the 1100 block of Las Vacas Street and at the 11900 block of FM 998 in Dalhart, Texas, was arrested on Feb. 16, at approximately 4:18 p.m. at the 200 block of Linda Vista Drive, in Del Rio, police records show.
According to the arrest report, Del Rio Police Department officers found Bernal, who had an active arrest warrant, and upon checking on him found him to be in possession of a controlled substance.
Bernal was charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 4 grams but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony, police records state.
Bernal was taken into custody and transported to the police station for booking and processing, the report states.
