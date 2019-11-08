I enjoy the cold weather. Bring me more!
Okay, before I get too excited here, I want to point out that while this current batch of cold weather is nice, the rain makes it a little tougher to enjoy. So give me some cold weather without the precipitation and everything is okay.
Maybe it’s because my bloodline claims Nebraska, where searching for your car inside a snow drift is as common as taking out the trash. There’s something to be said for leaving your house and inhaling a blast of cold air. That’ll get you going better than any cup of coffee, that’s for sure.
Maybe it’s because one of my fondest memories of my childhood was when it snowed in Del Rio and turned our usual brown and gray landscape into a winter wonderland. I remember trying, and failing, to make a snowman; getting into snowball fights with the kids in my neighborhood, trying a flip into the snow only to discover it wasn’t as soft as the TV and movies led me to believe and crashing into the ground with a definite thud, and, of course, trying to navigate the steep streets around my house on my bike only to occasionally wipe out and get covered in slush.
As I got older, cold weather was still my favorite. While I’ve never been to the East Coast and experienced winter there, I was lucky enough to travel to New Mexico and the Rockies and see and play in the snow there, solidifying my love of the cooler than usual Texas temperatures.
I even tried to bring some of that snow back to Texas with me. I used a small plastic container to scoop up some of the snow from the Rockies and tucked it into a cooler for transport back to the Lone Star State.
On the way back we stopped at a relative’s house and I figure the best way to save the snow was to put in the freezer. Obviously, science wasn’t my strong suit. The snow evolved into a square shaped piece of ice, but it was still intact and untouched by anything else. I did bring it back to Del Rio and wound up giving it to my girlfriend at the time. She took it to her science class where they tested various water samples to determine where the purest sample would come from.
Lo and behold, that small block of ice that began as snow from the Rockies was the purest sample. When it’s that high up, and relatively untouched by man, it makes sense the water that made that snow would be pure.
I know we won’t have our cold weather for too long, but I’m going to enjoy it for as long as I can. I hope you do the same, but be careful out there.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
