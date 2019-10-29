Citizens delighted and joined in the festivities for the inaugural Belle O’Scream. The event was held at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon, and was open to the public, with the cost of an entry fee benefiting the Queen City Belles.
Attendees enjoyed a cake walk, face painting and bounce castle before the haunted house and costume contest took place.
The costume contest was divided into two categories; infant to 11 year-olds and 12-year-olds and up. Belle O’Scream mistress of ceremonies Claudia Lopez said it was an inaugural event thus allowing children to still register for the contest as it took place.
Children dressed up as recognizable characters such as Godzilla, Chucky’s Bride and Toy Story characters Forky and Slinky.
Awards were based on cuteness, originality and funniest costumes. Winners received a medal and first place in each category received a movie gift card as well.
Emily Roxana Rojas, baby Alice in Wonderland; Aliyah Salazar, a unicorn, and Makayla Alonso, Rainbow Dash from My Little Pony, won first, second and third place respectively in the cuteness category. A special award in this category was presented to Catalina Herrera for her costume as Chucky’s bride.
In the funniest category, Liam Wood, Toy Story’s Forky; Jeriah Zayas, Godzilla; Adrie Wood and Riley Wood, Toy Story’s Slinky; took third, second and first place respectively.
Miguel Aguero, the Red Power Ranger; Valery Arriola, the Exorcist; and Llandel Corral, Bumblee won third, second and first place in the most original category.
Marley Prieto, as the nun from horror movie “The Nun,” and Danny and Andy Prieto, as Leatherface and his victim, were awarded most original and scariest costumes in the 12 and up category.
After the costume contest ended, the haunted house was open to the public. Members from the Queen City Belles participated in the Haunted House as actors and scared those willing to go inside.
All monies obtained from the event benefitted the Queen City Belles and will help with expenses. Lopez thanked those in attendance for their support.
