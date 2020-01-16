One can call Trump anything, but be careful when addressing President Obama. I want always to speak with a wholesome tongue to educate good people to understand that hatred in identity name calling politics never solves any problem, only further divides in feel good division.
In my human weakness I too often want to rename Adam Schiff, as he threatens to start the second House impeachment inquiry since the first one didn’t find an impeachable crime. I will work to refrain from following my banal instincts, only desirous of presenting the Other Side.
Only in America do the people have the right to a 13th Amendment freeing the slaves, correcting the grievous errors of our Founders conventional thinking in a very different time of history.
Surviving as a constitutional republic, we always have the amendment tool of two-thirds of the states approving laws, perfecting America’s changing mores.
Only in America may immigrants apply for citizenship of any hue, color, or culture and become an American under the most moral, imperfect but changeable rule of law, the envy of the world. I only seek to build up all peoples with positive information that free-stuff socialism in chains will kill the goose that lays the golden egg.
I harbor no hatred for any American brother or sister who picks up the plow of responsibility in self-sufficiency to do the best they can with their God given talents. I, greatly admire all minority successful entrepreneurship, adding so much to America’s greatness, overcoming the dwindling hurdles of our past morality.
But if the potato famine Irish were coming to vote for a living, I would stand solidly against acceptance.
Since the 1960s, America’s education systems has mal-educated too many to despise, even hate, America’s Founding, creating too many snowflakes and too few patriots determined to keep America great in responsible free market capitalism.
Too many demand equitable lifestyles without paying the price of responsibly earning it in the disciplined work place, or entrepreneurial dreams.
It’s a great day for America today! We have more jobs than workers in a promising changing world with government policies rewarding honest production of wealth. Lower taxes, a near doubling of deductions for parents and dependent children, removal of hundreds of presidential executive orders rewarding government, now incentivizing workers. The medium family income has grown by $5,003, coupled with lower taxes which should amount to approximately $10,000 on average more money for America’s families, better than the raise for the ruling elites.
One-hundred years ago the average life span of men was 47, now 78 years. Fourteen percent of the homes had bath tubs, 8 percent had phones, the speed limit was 10 miles per hour, average wage 22 cents an hour, and average incomes from $2 to $400. Dentists made $2,500, veterinarians from $1,500 to $4,000, accountants $2,000, and 95 percent of babies were born at home with many deaths. Partly because 90 percent of the doctors had no college education, studying at sub-standard for-profit medical schools without proper adequacy test.
Sugar was $.04, coffee $.15 a pound, and women washed their hair once a month using Borax or egg yolks for shampoo. Sophisticated Canada passed a law prohibiting entry for our poor people to enter for any reason, perhaps enforced by smell?
The leading causes of death were pneumonia, influenza, tuberculosis, diarrhea, heart disease, and strokes. There were about 230 murders a year, but if we are able to keep our imperfect constitutional republic for 100 more years, life will be unimaginable. Self-driving automobiles, 18-wheelers, trains, and drone home delivered groceries in a cashless society, paid for with a personal iPhone. Cancer will be replaced with a new mutation of some exotic virus, and surgery will have a higher rate of success using 6G artificial intelligent apparatuses with a lifespan approaching 120 years.
If we are to survive, we must put best policies for the masses over special interest politics in every instance. Today the special interest are impeaching Trump, pushing him into war with Iran, all while he is protecting America first, seeking to withdraw our troops from the Middle East in peace and commerce with the world.
Stop it Nancy Pelosi, work with Special Counsel Durham for the real facts of the previous eight years, accept honest justice, and let’s start over.
Trump is losing money as president. American prosperity in peace is his only special interest.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
He is a guest columnist.
The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.