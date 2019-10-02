Artisans from the state of Hidalgo, Mexico will be presenting demonstrations and items during the First Friday Art Walk and Art Festival at the Falcon Art Gallery from Oct. 4-5.
The demonstrations are a part of the ongoing project “32 Estados Indígenas de México, 32 Murales” by artist Adrian Falcon, in collaboration with the Instituto Nacional de Lenguas Indígenas and coordinated by the Consulate of Mexico to the U.S. in Del Rio.
According to Falcon, approximately 20 indigenous artisans will be traveling from Hidalgo to Del Rio and Acuña. Due to immigration laws, only eight from the group will travel to Del Rio for the weekend, according to Falcon.
The artisans will present handcrafted items from ixtle fiber, which will be available for sale to the public.
Citizens will also be able to view the process to make said items, as well as an elaboration on the artisans’ culture, traditions and mother tongue.
“You’re going to see them (the items) for sale, but you’re also going to see them (the artisans) demonstrate their craft,” Falcon said.
According to Falcon, the people from Hidalgo are descendants of the Aztec race. “It’s very interesting because the 32 states, 32 murals project is concentrated on the indigenous races,” Falcon said.
The importance of the overall project is to provide an educational opportunity for a global audience to learn of the crafts and members of indigenous communities in Mexico.
Falcon and his family will also present an eight-piece art exhibit that ties into the event. Through the art pieces and from first-hand experience, each family member explains what they learned of the culture.
Citizens can head over to the art gallery, located on 301 E Garfield Street, from 7-10 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“The main thing here, is to experience that there are other indigenous languages, cultures, other artisans,” Falcon said.
