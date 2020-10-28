Generosa Gracia-Ramon, Val Verde County Clerk and election administrator has 40 years of experience working elections. As a passionate voter she encourages Del Rioans to get out and make their voices count in one or all of the five elections at the civic center. Early voting ends on Oct. 30.
Generosa “Janie” Gracia-Ramon, Val Verde County Clerk and election administrator, has always been passionate about voting. At 28 years old, she began working as an election clerk and has now worked elections for over 40 years.
She loves doing elections. As the daughter of a veteran and the niece of seven Purple Heart recipients, she feels people have a responsibility to vote.
