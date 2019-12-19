Bringing a little joy and happiness to local families, the Rio Grande Bass Club of Del Rio held Saturday its annual Christmas Shopping Spree at the local Walmart store, 2410 Dodson Ave. Del Rio, Texas.
This year, 27 children ages 5-12 were blessed with Christmas presents courtesy of club members and their sponsors Rio Grande Bass Club of Del Rio President Lee Thomas said. “Club members identified families, people they know from the community and from school, and they selected them for the shopping spree,” Thomas said.
“We have been doing it for several years, it goes back to at least 2010, which is when I joined the club, but they were doing many years before that,” Thomas said.
During the bass club’s Christmas Shopping Spree parents bring their children to meet up at McDonald’s inside Walmart, McDonald’s provides a free breakfast for the children, and then the children match-up with one of the club members to be escorted on the shopping spree, Thomas said.
“They pick the items they want, each child is sponsored for $75, and a lot of the children are just amazed at how many items they can get for the $75,” Thomas said.
He said the club gets a lot of help from local businesses, including cash donations from Silver Eagle and Sonic, while Walmart provides a discount for the children and McDonald’s contributed with the breakfast for the children.
