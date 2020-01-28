A Mexican national was recently arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brackettville Station, suspected of beating a man with a metal pipe, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
On the evening of Jan. 20, agents from the Brackettville Station arrested a 39-year-old Mexican man for illegally being present in the United States. The man had several wounds on his face, head, hands and leg, the agency said in a release.
The man stated to agents he was beaten with a metal pipe on a local ranch near Brackettville. He was medically evaluated on the scene by Border Patrol emergency medical technicians and then transported to a hospital in Del Rio. He was later transferred to a San Antonio hospital where he was treated for multiple facial fractures, the agency said.
On Jan. 22, Brackettville Station agents arrested a 35-year-old Mexican man illegally present in the United States. The Border Patrol Intelligence Unit and the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as a suspect in the assault, the agency said.
Records checks revealed that he was convicted of burglary of a vehicle in 2011 as well as two counts of possession of marijuana in 2015 near Fort Worth. He has been deported multiple times, most recently in 2017, when he was sentenced to 270 days in prison, the agency said.
The suspect faces a charge of U.S. Code Title 8, Section 1326 – reentry after deportation, and his final order will be reinstated. If convicted, he could receive up to 20 years in federal prison, the agency said.
“I am proud of our agents who first-off rendered aid to the severely beaten man and secondly located the alleged assailant through diligence, attention to detail, and great law enforcement skills,” said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle Amidon.
“Thank you to our agents and Kinney County Sheriff’s Office who have stopped this dangerous criminal from entering our communities,” he said.
The Kinney County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the alleged assault, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
