A hot pursuit by U.S. Border Patrol agents near Uvalde led to the arrest of four individuals suspected of being involved in a human smuggling operation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday.
According to the information released, the two-vehicle pursuit took place on State Highway 55, on April 19, and the Border Patrol agents were assisted by Real County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
On April 19, agents assigned to the Brackettville Station attempted to perform a vehicle stop on a 2004 Honda Accord and a 2012 Toyota Camry on State Highway 55, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
The two vehicles failed to yield and shortly thereafter, the Honda Accord, driven by 21-year-old Mexican national with legal permanent resident status, pulled over and the occupants ran from the vehicle, customs said.
Border Patrol agents began pursuit on foot and apprehended the two subjects. The Toyota Camry, driven by 19-year-old United States citizen, failed to yield to agents and fled toward Camp Wood, located 40 miles north of Uvalde, on Highway 55, where Real County deputies took over the pursuit, the agency said.
The vehicle was pursued into Camp Wood where it crashed into another vehicle and damaged a building. The driver and a suspected illegal alien were taken into custody.
All suspects were transported to the Del Rio Station for processing. The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.
“Smugglers have no regard for the value of human life, or the safety of the American public and the illegal aliens they smuggle,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon, Jr., said.
“Thanks to the diligence and devotion to duty of the agents of the Brackettville and Uvalde stations, Homeland Security Investigations, as well as our state and local partners, we were able to resolve this reckless chase, apprehend these criminals, and seek justice for those affected,” he said.
