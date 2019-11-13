A man was sentenced to two years in a correctional facility for the possession of a handmade weapon also known as a “shank” inside the Val Verde GEO Corrections facility, court documents recently released show.
Javier Palacios, 26, was sentenced on Oct. 21 in the 83rd Judicial District Court presided by Judge Robert E. Cadena, after pleading guilty to the offense of prohibited substances or items in correctional facility, a third degree felony, according to the judgment.
The conviction comes after an incident occurring on Jan. 23, 2017, when a fight in progress inside the GEO correctional facility was reported to the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:57 a.m., the case report states.
Deputy Julio De Hoyos was dispatched and made contact with Lt. Liliana Isela Reyes, who stated two inmates had gotten into a physical altercation inside their living quarters; the men were identified as Gustavo Garza Ramirez, 27, and Palacios, they both shared the housing pod 2 Delta, the report states.
Reyes stated she was monitoring the video cameras in her office when she noticed several correctional officers running towards housing 2 Delta; she said the men had to be gassed to be separated, the report states.
Reyes said Palacios had a shank made out of a pen with a razor blade at the end of it; she stated she has had problems in the past with both inmates, according to the report.
Palacios threatened to kill Ramirez by putting the shank on Ramirez’s throat after Ramirez told Palacios to stop threatening Lt. Reyes, the case report states.
When responding Deputy De Hoyos arrived, he found the shank inside housing 2 Delta, on the floor, and took photographs of the shank before picking it up for evidence, the report states.
During questioning, Ramirez told De Hoyos he was in 2 Delta trying to sleep when Palacios started freaking out and threatened Lt. Reyes, the report states.
Ramirez stated he told Palacios to stop threatening Lt. Reyes, and said Palacios started hitting him and put the shank on his throat, while Palacios was telling Ramirez he was going to kill him, the report states.
The case was prosecuted by 63rd Judicial District Attorney Michael Bagley.
“The district attorney’s office is pleased with the outcome of the Javier Palacios case. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years for the possession of a prohibited item in a correctional facility,” Bagley said.
“We believe the sentence is appropriate and fair based on the circumstances of the case and the defendant’s criminal record,” Bagley said.
He also thanked all the law enforcement officers, corrections officers and his office personnel participating in the investigation and prosecution of this case.
