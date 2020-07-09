People lay flowers at the feet of a mural honoring Houston native and soldier Vanessa Guillen on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Houston. Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas, according to a lawyer for the soldier's family. A Del Rio car organization will be holding a sunset car cruise next week honoring Guillen.
Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP
A Del Rio car show organization is inviting Del Rioans to participate in a sunset car cruise honoring the late U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.
Del Rio Texas Car Show will host a sunset car cruise on Saturday, July 18. The cruise will start at 8:30 p.m. from East De La Rosa Street, onto Gibbs Avenue, then Veterans Boulevard and turning left onto Kings Way before fading off.
