The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 3-2 to hold a $19 million bond election for the construction of a new school on the north side of the community.
During the school board regular meeting on Monday, the discussion of a bond election and proposed options was brought up by San Felipe Del Rio CISD Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios.
“I just want to introduce what brought us to this discussion; the district attempted to pass a bond election a couple of years ago for $60 million and the bond election failed. At that time the state would’ve provided almost $30 million in assistance and paying the bond back,” Rios said.
Rios added the failed bond consisted of construction for two new elementary campuses, extensive renovations to the high school and some renovations throughout the district. According to Rios, the board had to make a decision as the bond election has to be called by Aug. 19.
Three options were presented to the board of trustees. The first option consisted of a proposed bond election for $35 million consisting of two referendums to build a new elementary campus to the north of Del Rio and a new school on the Cardwell Elementary site.
The second option consisted of a proposed bond election for $19 million and would cover the expenses for a new elementary school to the north of the city. The third option consisted of a $19 million bond election for a new school to the north of the city and for the school board to seek out a loan for $16 million to build a new campus on the current Cardwell site.
Rios explained a loan would not allow for a local increase in school district teacher pay, in addition to the mandated increase by House Bill 3. The money used to pay back the loan would come from the expected increase in teacher pay.
During discussion it was explained local taxes will decrease by an estimated eight cents, due to HB3. The first and second options offered different tax increases, with the first option local citizens would see an increase of $0.1050 and with the second option an increase of $0.570.
Board of Trustees President Raymond P. Meza stated the board already communicated the needs of the school district and they have seen the growth rising in the north side.
“We (the board members) already communicated the needs to the district for the need of more facilities and I think all of us have seen the growth to the north (of the city),” Meza said.
Areas that currently are under new housing development include Amistad Boulevard, Sabrina Road and Seco Road, Silver Sage Drive and Lake Ridge.
“Two years ago we were talking about the construction of homes throughout the city, since then those developments are complete and others have started,” Rios said. During the presentation, Rios presented possible acreage options in the northern side of Del Rio.
The cost of a new elementary school with a parameter of 68,195 sq. ft. is estimated at $16 million. Rios added the cost of the school does not include the cost of obtaining a 10-acre tract for the building, which is estimated at $3 million.
Meza said current elementary schools are landlocked, thus there is no room for expansion. “I know from past years that there’s no more growth for Buena Vista, there’s no more land to add buildings and there’s no more land around Buena Vista for us to purchase,” Meza said.
Board member Kenneth Smith said board members were aware they had other viable options for Cardwell. Meza added it is hard to have Cardwell as it is because it is separate buildings and requires a lot of accommodations, but the school board is looking to accommodate where the population is growing.
Contreras, Smith and Meza voted for the $19 million bond election while Gonzalez and Guanajuato-Webb were against it. The approval of the second option allows for Rios to come up with a solution for Cardwell, according to a school district press release.
According to the release, Rios will now recommend re-establishing North Heights Elementary as an Early Childhood Center, serving future Pre-K through second grade students. “By including Cardwell students and K-second grade as part of North Heights, the campus will be more efficiently used, thus providing further relief to other schools,” according to the press release.
“With minimal improvements to North Heights, a highly safe and secure environment will be provided to our young population,” Rios said.
The approved bond election is set for Nov. 5. According to the press release, with a successful bond election, construction for the new elementary campus and the re-establishment of North Heights as the Pre-K through second grade center can occur by August 2021.
