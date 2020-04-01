Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said Monday he will amend his previous emergency declaration to allow more shoppers inside Walmart and H-E-B.
Owens said his amended declaration will also clarify the earlier declaration’s language dealing with a curfew for young people.
Owens told members of the Val Verde County/City of Del Rio Local Emergency Planning Committee that he and members of the county’s emergency planning team and county commissioners also have been discussing the hiring of a local health authority.
“We have contacted two doctors, and we are in the process of preparing paperwork,” Owens told the group.
Owens said he planned to sign a document Tuesday to set up.
“Dr. (Jaime J.) Gutierrez and Dr. (Aurelio) Laing will be the ones helping us, and I think we’re also looking at bringing in another individual,” Owens said.
Owens also suggested each of the entities participating in the emergency committee put together a short video clip on the work they are doing during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Not a long presentation, just something to try and put the community at ease that we are working together,” the judge said.
He said he and County Attorney Ana Markowski Smith are working on amending his earlier disaster declaration. Once she is done reviewing it, the judge said, it would be sent to City Attorney Suzanne West.
“I was hoping that we would be able to put together a declaration with more teeth, that we would be able to do more, but we keep getting lists of what is essential. I will tell you that if I was waving the magic wand, we’d pretty much tell everybody to go home unless they needed to buy groceries for people or pets. Everybody else would go home. But we can’t do that. It’s not possible,” Owens said.
The county judge said he would be sending the documents out to some of the other emergency committee partners on Tuesday.
“I wish, again, that I could put more teeth into it,” Owens said.
The judge intimated if Del Rio began to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, he would try to enact even more restrictions.
Owens thanked the emergency committee partners and told them, “I’m really proud to be part of this puzzle with you all.”
Owens said one of the major changes in the new declaration will include an increase to 75 of the number of customers allowed inside Walmart and the H-E-B on Veterans Boulevard. Under the current declaration, only 50 customers are allowed inside each location at any one time.
The new declaration will also clarify the curfew language for people 17 years of age and younger, the judge said.
