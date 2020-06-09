Val Verde County jail / GEO corrections facility
May 6
Jaime Torres
Tampering with physical evidence
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
DRPD
May 8
Mark Rodriguez Monrreal
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
DRPD
May 21
Jose Herrera
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams
DRPD
May 27
Daniel Kells Lucius
Aggravated assault causes severe bodily injury
Assault family violence impede breath or circulation
June 1
Michael Mendoza Mustelier
Sexual assault
DRPD
June 4
Jesus Garcia
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Aggravated robbery
DRPD
June 7
Ernest Wayne Fullbright
Indecent exposure
DRPD
Efrain Guadarrama
Aggravated assault causes bodily injury with deadly weapon
DRPD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.