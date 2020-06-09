Val Verde County jail / GEO corrections facility

May 6

Jaime Torres

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

DRPD

May 8

Mark Rodriguez Monrreal

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

DRPD

May 21

Jose Herrera

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams

DRPD

May 27

Daniel Kells Lucius

Aggravated assault causes severe bodily injury

Assault family violence impede breath or circulation

June 1

Michael Mendoza Mustelier

Sexual assault

DRPD

June 4

Jesus Garcia

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Aggravated robbery

DRPD

June 7

Ernest Wayne Fullbright

Indecent exposure

DRPD

Efrain Guadarrama

Aggravated assault causes bodily injury with deadly weapon

DRPD

