As 2019 comes to a close, Del Rioans look forward to celebrating the year with a bang.
However, Del Rio Fire Department and the City of Del Rio reminds citizens fireworks are not allowed within and near city limits.
Fireworks mean and include “any combustible or explosive composition, or any substance or combination of substances, or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or an audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration or detonation,” per the city’s code of ordinances chapter 10, division 2, section 10-55.
This includes blank cartridges, toy pistols, toy cannons, toy guns or toy canes in which explosives are used, balloons which require fire underneath to propel the same, firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, Roman candles, Dago bombs, sparklers and other fireworks of similar construction, and any fireworks and tablets containing an explosive or flammable compound, according to the code of ordinances.
Paper caps not in excess of an average of twenty-five hundredths of grain of an explosive content per cap, and toys using such caps, are permitted for sale and use at all time, per the ordinances.
Per city ordinances, it is unlawful for Del Rioans to have, keep, store, use, manufacture, assemble, sell, handle, transport, receive, offer for sale or have in their possession with intent to sell, use, discharge, cause to be discharged, ignite, detonate, fire or put into action any fireworks within and near city limits.
It is also unlawful for citizens to possess, set off, discharge or throw fireworks in a public park area of the city, per city ordinance chapter 19.5, division 2, section 19.5-25.
The presence of any fireworks within city limits, in the immediate surrounding area and extending to a distance of 5,000 feet outside of city limits is a violation of city ordinances and will be declared a nuisance, per city ordinance chapter 10, division 2, section 10-58.
Those in violation of the ordinances will receive a suit of injunction, per the ordinances.
The ordinances banning the usage, storage and other actions with any fireworks do not apply to public displays of fireworks “when conducted in accordance and compliance with all of the terms, conditions, requirements and provisions of Vernon’s Texas Statutes Annotated, Article 9205.”
The conduct of a display of fireworks may be conducted only under the supervision of the city manager and the fire marshal, per city ordinance chapter 19.5, division 2, section 19.5-25.
