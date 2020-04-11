A severe thunderstorm with strong wind gusts and softball size hail hammered Del Rio tonight, causing extensive damage to vehicles, roofs and windows.
Neighbors in the city's east and north sides, as well as the downtown area, reported large hailstones in their properties.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning effective until 9:30 p.m. in the Kinney County, Val Verde County and South Central Texas area.
At 8:30 p.m the storm was located 12 miles east of Del Rio, moving east at 25 mph.
The storm carried potential of up to 60 mph wind gusts, the National Weather Service warning said.
The potential area of impact included in the warning is Brackettville, Alamo Village, Standart, Amanda, Laughlin AFB, Escondido Estates and Fort Clark Springs.
STWX Strategic Weather Consulting Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said the storm certainly had the capacity to create a tornado.
"There were numerous reports of golf ball sized hail throughout Del Rio, and several reports of baseball to softball sized hail. This storm was rather non-discriminatory - it hit just about every part of town," Schreiber said right after the storm.
Schreiber said there may be more storms tonight.
A homeowner on Pulliam Street reported broken windows on a house and a smashed windshield on a vehicle.
The hailstones in the Pulliam area were described by the homeowner as avocado size.
The area near the Val Verde County Courthouse had lots of small branches down right after the storm.
Senior Staff Reporter Karen Gleason, and Managing Editor Ruben Cantu contributed to this story.
This is a breaking news story, updates will be posted here as we get more information.
