When we are young, we are dreamers. Nothing seems too big for us to accomplish, nothing seems to be impossible. Then “life happens,” voices spoke words of discouragement and doubt, voices from others or within communicated: “You can’t do that,” “You are too old,” “You do not have enough money,” and the list can go on and on.
The truth is you can dream again, rekindle those desires and aspirations you have allowed to die or target new ones.
All dreamers (who achieve their dreams) have heard these things, yet overcome them. We must refuse to accept someone else’s “reality” for our own life. Many people live a mundane life bound by fear and doubt. Don’t believe the people who tell you that you can’t or won’t. Believe your dream is possible.
My story:
When I dreamed of owning a full fitness and wellness center to the serve the community of Del Rio, the naysayers said disheartening and discouraging comments, “Del Rio will not support a full health and wellness center,” “Where will you get the money?” “Are you sure you can do this?” “The landlord’s will not lease that space to you.”
I closed my ears and heart to the naysayers and my dream became a successful reality, in the very space that I was told I could not lease!
Okay, one more story. As a younger woman, I had dreamed of continuing my formal education, to achieve a master’s degree. You guessed it! Life happened … relocated to Del Rio, marriage, two children, and a demanding career; all pushed my dream to earn my master’s to a seemingly impossibility.
The biggest naysayer was myself, the negative self-talk, “you know you are too old to go back to college,” “what will the younger students think of you?” “will I be able to succeed?”
I overcame the fear and doubt, and after more than 20 years of absence from the classroom, went back to college. I had to press in and block the negative self-talk. I am happy to say that my dream of earning a master’s degree in education was accomplished with a high GPA, exceeding my initial expectation.
During this time and I still do, repeat this Bible verse, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthened me.”
The point here is not to bring glory to myself concerning my accomplishments, but to inspire you to not stop dreaming. Dare to believe in your unique gifts and talents. The world will be a better place because of your commitment to your dreams. A favorite Bible verse of mine: “For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.”
If you are to achieve your dreams, you need to plan and work your plan.
Here are some steps:
1. A timeline. How long will it take to the end? Write the plan and make it clear.
2. Action steps. Point-by-point what you will do and when you will do them.
3. Resources you will need to draw from. What will it take? Who will need to be involved for help or advice?
4. An evaluation tool. You need to evaluate from time to time whether you are progressing or not.
5. A celebration. Yes, when you are done, you should have planned what you will do to celebrate! Sí Se Puede!
Partial reprint: chriswildner.com
To your health and happiness,
Dot High-Steed is a Health and Life Coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
