Del Rio businesses are ready for the annual Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase today at the civic center.
This year’s business showcase will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Pecan Room at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd.
This year’s theme for the showcase will be “superheroes,” Blanca Larson, executive director of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce said.
“It should be a really fun event,” she added.
One of the most important aspects of the showcase, Larson said, is that it gives business people the chance to interact in a fun-filled, friendly atmosphere.
“In this day and age, especially with all our social media and people not having time to do anything, even living in such a small community, this is a chance to see what Del Rio has to offer, business-to-business, and expand on that.
“It will also give business owners, managers and employees a chance to talk face-to-face because nowadays it seems we’re only communicating by email, by phone, by texting. Face-to-face makes a difference. This is one of the best ways to find out what your community has to offer and how you can help your own business grow,” Larson said.
This year’s showcase will also include a style show highlighting business attire.
Immediately following the showcase will be the chamber’s monthly mixer, co-hosted by the Air Force Federal Credit Union and the Del Rio News-Herald.
